On Friday afternoon, an 11-kilometer traffic jam formed on the A2 highway southbound, just before the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel, between Erstfeld and Göschenen (UR). Travelers faced wait times of up to one hour and 30 minutes.

Holiday traffic has been causing traffic jams stretching for kilometers at the Gotthard Pass for years. (File photo)

Road Traffic Eleven-kilometer traffic jam at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel

The traffic jam had formed due to heavy traffic on several sections, according to the TCS website. The A13 via the San Bernardino Tunnel is recommended as an alternate route.

At the same time, traffic heading in the opposite direction—toward the north—was backed up for four kilometers in front of the south entrance. Delays there were as long as 40 minutes.

Holiday traffic regularly causes traffic jams stretching for kilometers in front of the main road tunnel for north-south traffic.