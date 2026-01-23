On Friday, the criminal court convicted eleven men for rioting at the Turkish Children's Festival in Basel in 2022. The court handed down mostly suspended prison sentences. Three other defendants were acquitted.

With one exception, all eleven men were convicted of both assault and breach of the peace. The Basel-Stadt Criminal Court handed down mostly suspended prison sentences ranging from 9 to 23 months.

Two of the eleven men received partially suspended prison sentences. They were sentenced to 34 and 36 months, respectively, of which they must serve six and eight months, respectively, in prison. The court did not order deportation. Some of the convictions also included simple assault and attempted aggravated assault.

The court found it proven that the eleven men were responsible for the riots at the Turkish Children's Festival on Basel's Marktplatz.

“Not only did they bring the Kurdish-Turkish conflict to Basel, but they also violently played it out in the open street,” said the presiding judge when announcing the verdict. He described it as an orgy of violence. Approximately 200 videos and photos were presented as evidence.

The three acquittals were handed down because the court found it proven that the three men did not arrive at the scene until after the riots had taken place. The court acquitted all of the defendants of the charges of causing public alarm and property damage.

From other cantons

During questioning at the main trial in June, most of the defendants stated that they had fled Turkey for political reasons and had sought asylum in Switzerland. However, they denied having been actively involved with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) or made no statements on the matter.

The men, aged 26 to 40, live in various cantons. The public prosecutor’s office accused them of verbally abusing and threatening the Turkish revelers on May 8, 2022, and of injuring several people. In the process, they allegedly threw barriers around and struck people with, among other things, an umbrella and a baking sheet, as well as with their fists.