Early this morning, a fire was reported at an orphanage in Algeria. Hours later, emergency responders are still on the scene.

According to official reports, children are also among the victims.

According to the Civil Defense, eleven people died in a fire at an orphanage in Algeria. More than 20 others suffered various burn injuries, said Karim Ben Fahsi, spokesperson for the Algerian Civil Defense. The fire broke out in a suburb of the capital, Algiers.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced that children were among the victims. In a Facebook post, he called it a “grave tragedy.”

Firefighting efforts and evacuations were still underway. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving medical care, according to reports.

No information was initially available regarding the cause of the fire. Algerian civil defense authorities had reported that the fire broke out early this morning. Emergency responders are still on the scene.