Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared without a trace in 2014. Now a new deep-sea search operation is starting - with an unusual agreement: the specialist company Ocean Infinity will only be paid if it finds the wreckage.

Almost eleven years after the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, a new search operation for the wreckage has begun in the Indian Ocean. The specialist company Ocean Infinity, based in the USA and the UK, plans to search the seabed for traces of the missing Boeing 777 over the next few weeks with the help of the deep-sea supply ship "Armada 78 06" and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), as the Australian broadcaster 9News and the British "Telegraph" both reported.

The search will take place around 1,500 kilometers off the coast of Perth in Western Australia. Ocean Infinity wants to concentrate on an area of around 15,000 square kilometers and four "hotspots" where researchers believe the wreck is most likely to be found. Interested parties were able to track the exact position of "Armada 78 06" on tracking websites on the internet.

The plane had suddenly disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and deviated from its course for an unknown reason. So far, only a few dozen pieces of wreckage have washed up on various coasts. There is still no trace of the main fuselage of the plane, the 239 occupants from 14 countries or the flight recorder. The disappearance of the plane is one of the greatest mysteries in aviation history.

"No find, no payment"

Last year, the Malaysian Ministry of Transport announced that the search for the plane would be resumed. Thanks to the latest research results and state-of-the-art technologies, progress has been made in solving the mystery.

Ocean Infinity negotiated a "no find, no pay" deal with the government in Kuala Lumpur in December and will only receive money for the mission if the plane is found. The company was already part of an earlier search in 2018, which was unsuccessful. The current search area is said to include regions that were not previously covered.

Successful search for submarines

The underwater vehicles would be traveling at a depth of around four kilometers in complete darkness - which is why the mission could take several weeks, 9News further reported. If the wreck and the black box are found, there could finally be answers to the fate of the occupants, for which the relatives have been waiting for so many years.

Ocean Infinity has already been successful in other search operations, including the discovery of the Argentinean submarine "ARA San Juan" off the coast of Patagonia in 2018. In 2019, the company discovered the submarine "Minerve", which had been missing in the north-western Mediterranean for more than 50 years.