Eliane Müller shows off her baby as part of an advertising deal with a children's furniture manufacturer. eliane.music / Instagram

Eliane Müller and Sascha Ruefer have been parents to a baby since March. The pop singer has now published the first photo of her first child. Ruefer already has a son with his ex-wife.

Stefan Michel

No time? blue News summarizes for youZ Pop singer Eliane Müller posts a photo with her child, born at the end of March.

The father is football commentator Sascha Ruefer.

Ruefer has an eleven-year-old son with his ex-wife. It is Müller's first child. The couple have not yet announced the sex or name of the child. Show more

The child of singer Eliane Müller and her partner, football commentator Sascha Ruefer, was born on the eve of the match between Switzerland and Luxembourg on March 25. The SRF man then commented on the Swiss team's match as usual in the stadium where it took place. However, the national team commentator did not travel to the match against Northern Ireland in Belfast - so as not to miss the birth of the child.

Müller has now published a first picture of the baby. On Instagram, she expresses her pride as a mother and her love for her first child: "So much love, so much wonder, so much heart," she writes.

For 53-year-old Ruefer, the baby is his second child. His son Matti is eleven years old and lives with Ruefer's ex-wife.

Whether the celebrity couple have a son or a daughter remains open. And also whose name. However, the musician makes it clear which manufacturer is contributing at least part of the baby furniture: the Instagram post is part of an advertising deal.