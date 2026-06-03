Musk looks set to become the first person with a trillion-dollar fortune following the IPO of his space company SpaceX. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's space company SpaceX doesn't make a lot of revenue and is deep in the red. Nevertheless, it is on the way to its biggest IPO to date.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you SpaceX is planning the largest IPO in history and wants to raise around 75 billion dollars.

Although the company is making billions in losses, it is valued at almost 1.8 trillion dollars.

Investors are primarily investing in Elon Musk's vision of the future in the fields of space travel, satellite internet and artificial intelligence. Show more

Elon Musk's space company SpaceX wants to raise around 75 billion dollars in its record IPO. With an issue price of 135 dollars, the loss-making company is aiming for a total valuation of almost 1.8 trillion dollars from a standing start. Musk's assets are likely to exceed the one trillion dollar mark with the IPO - at least on paper.

With more than 80 percent of voting rights, the multi-billionaire will retain full control of SpaceX even after the IPO. This is based on shares with more voting rights.

Investors are being sold the SpaceX share as a big bet on Musk's innovative strength - similar to the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which he also manages. Musk is talking about flights to Mars, a city on the moon and AI data centers in space.

First person with trillions in assets

Musk's equity stake in SpaceX will be worth around 866.5 billion dollars at the issue price. He also holds Tesla shares worth around 350 billion dollars. This would make Musk the first person with a trillion-dollar fortune. However, as his wealth consists almost exclusively of shares, it is more of a theoretical value that Musk could not easily liquidate.

Unlike many other IPOs, SpaceX set the issue price itself. Companies usually name a range first - and then determine the price based on investor interest.

The record ambitions for the SpaceX IPO come as no surprise. The figures from the updated IPO prospectus correspond to the key points previously mentioned in media reports. In the largest IPO to date, the Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco raised a good 29 billion dollars in 2019.

High losses at SpaceX

SpaceX's pure business figures are in stark contrast to the targeted market capitalization - investors are supposed to pay for the hope of future success. Last year, for example, the company posted losses of around 4.94 billion dollars on a turnover of 18.67 billion dollars. One reason for the loss is the high cost of developing the large Starship rocket. SpaceX's main money maker is the satellite internet service Starlink.

With the targeted valuation, SpaceX would weigh more on the stock market than the Facebook group Meta, for example, which has a market capitalization of around 1.6 trillion dollars. However, Meta made a profit of around 26.8 billion dollars in the last quarter alone on a turnover of a good 56 billion dollars.

Share with AI potential?

With its rockets, SpaceX plays a key role in the American space program. Musk also brought his AI company xAI and the online platform X into SpaceX. According to media reports, the group was valued at a total of 1.25 trillion dollars in this merger. There has been speculation for some time that Musk could also seek to merge SpaceX and Tesla over time.