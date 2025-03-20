Elon Musk does not understand the hatred and violence manifested against him. At the same time, Teslas are once again going up in flames: An investor is now calling on the South African to withdraw from the company.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Tesla share price has also fallen from just under 480 to just over 235 dollars due to vandalism against car dealerships.

Most recently, a Tesla was graffitied in Montreal and even set on fire in Las Vegas.

"Tesla is an easy target," explains a sociologist.

A first Tesla investor is calling on Musk to relinquish leadership of the company because he is so "divisive".

Musk cannot explain the hatred towards him. Show more

If you do the damage, you don't have to worry about the ridicule: Elon Musk has recently learned from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that this old saying is true.

"I know some of you know this thing I have on my iPhone. There's this little stock app," the Democrat says at an event on March 18. "I added Tesla to give me a little boost during the day," Walz blasphemes to laughter from the audience. "225 and falling," he adds.

The 60-year-old also posts the whole thing on Musk's X platform, and its owner doesn't miss the opportunity to respond: "When I need a little boost, I look at the portrait of JD Vance in the White House and thank God." The background: Walz was Vice President-designate under Trump's opponent Kamala Harris.

Tesla share price falls from just under 480 to just over 235 dollars

In fact, Tesla shares are a long way from their high of just under 480 dollars, which was reached on December 17. The share price fell to just over 223 dollars on March 18, but recovered slightly the following day to just over 235 dollars per share.

However, the future of the American car manufacturer looks anything but rosy: Meanwhile, people are not only demonstrating outside Tesla stores against the policies of the new US government. They are also setting the showrooms on fire or otherwise indulging in vandalism.

At least five Teslas go up in flames in Las Vegas on March 18. According to CBS News , the word "Resist" spray-painted on two cars calls on others to resist. For Elon Musk, such actions fall under the heading of "terrorism". Attorney General Pam Bondi is of the same opinion, branding the whole thing "domestic terrorism".

"Tesla is an easy target"

A similar picture in Montreal: the group Last Generation Canada has taken responsibility for graffiti at a local Tesla dealership. Musk is destroying democracies and spreading doubt about climate change, they argue, and Tesla has also been disinvited from the Vancouver International Auto Show out of concern for safety.

These are just the latest in a series of incidents: "Tesla is an easy target," explains sociologist Randy Blazak to the AP news agency. "They roll through our streets. They have car dealerships in our neighborhoods."

Those who have invested a lot of money in Tesla are concerned about this development: Ross Gerber is the first major investor to call on Musk to withdraw from the Tesla business. "I think Tesla needs a new CEO and I've decided to say that today - so this is the first show where I've said that," Gerber told Sky News.

Musk too "divisive" as CEO, criticizes Tesla investor

Musk should devote himself entirely to the government or "give up his other jobs" and focus on Tesla. "The company's reputation has been destroyed by Elon Musk," scolds Gerber. "Sales are dropping, so, yes, it's a crisis. You literally can't sell the best product on the market when the CEO is so divisive."

The richest man in the world can't understand why he is so divisive. "My companies make great products that people love, and I've never physically hurt anyone," he writes on his platform X. "So why the hate and violence against me?"

My companies make great products that people love and I’ve never physically hurt anyone.



So why the hate and violence against me?



Because I am a deadly threat to the woke mind parasite and the humans it controls. https://t.co/qYjoKkpC63 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2025

The native South African answers his own question with: "Because I am a deadly threat to the woken thought parasite and the people who control it."

Musk accuses the left and cannot explain his hatred

In an interview with Republican politicians, Musk added that his DOGE efficiency department had discovered fraud "especially among the left", which is also a reason for the massive negativity that flows towards him: "They hate me because DOGE is effective."

ELON: The left hates me “Because we're clearly over the target."pic.twitter.com/5BaxKQYP0C — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 17, 2025

Musk also spoke to "Fox News" man Sean Hannity about the issue. "Yeah, I was pretty shocked that there was this level of hatred and violence from the left," Musk said.

He continued: "I thought the Democrats were the party of empathy, the party of caring. And yet they're setting cars on fire and setting firebombs. They fire bullets at car dealerships. They smash up Teslas."

Musk uses conspiracy theories: "I think there are also bigger forces at work. I mean, I don't know. Who's funding it and who's coordinating it? Because it's crazy. I've never seen anything like it."