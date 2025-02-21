Tech billionaire Elon Musk appeared on stage with a chainsaw. Afterwards, he dances with it and screams into the hall.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in the US state of Maryland with a chainsaw. Musk took to the stage on Thursday (local time) wearing his trademark black "Make America Great" cap and brandishing a red chainsaw, which was presented to him shortly beforehand by Argentinian President Javier Milei. "This is the chainsaw of bureaucracy," said Musk.

Musk then celebrates. "Chainsaw," the tech billionaire shouts repeatedly as he waves it around the stage. Musk then shouts into the hall several times.

Milei is known for his eccentricity. The right-wing populist used the chainsaw during his 2023 presidential campaign to symbolize the dismantling of the bloated state apparatus. With the Doge efficiency agency, Musk stands for Trump's efforts to cut spending and reduce the size of the federal workforce. Milei's slogan "Viva la libertad, carajo", "Long live freedom, damn it", was engraved on the red chainsaw.

"It's a storm"

Musk criticized the previous Biden administration for its immigration policies, pointing to an app used by nearly a million people to enter the US with a two-year residency permit and be allowed to work there.

He accused Biden and the Democrats of doing this as an "investment" to gain more support in swing states at the polls. This was "real fraud," Musk said, before Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked him if he thought it was treason. Musk replied, "Treason."

When asked to describe what it's like inside his head, Musk replied, "My mind is a storm. It's a storm."