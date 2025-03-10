According to Musk, there has been a major attack on X. Symbolbild: dpa

Platform X has been the target of a massive cyberattack, according to its owner Elon Musk. Musk spoke out on Monday following a series of outages that resulted in his service being unavailable to thousands of users.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The short messaging service X is the target of a massive cyber attack, according to its boss Elon Musk.

"Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved," Musk announced on X.

The platform has been struggling with outages since the morning. Show more

"We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources," Musk shared on X. "Either a large, coordinated group and/or country is involved." This is being investigated.

According to the website Downdetector.com, complaints about outages increased at 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. (US East Coast time) on Monday. More than 40,000 users reported that they were unable to access the platform. Another outage, which lasted at least an hour, began at midday, with the most severe disruptions occurring on the US coasts. 56 percent of the problems were reported for the X app, according to the data, while 33 percent occurred for the website.

"Dark Storm" said to be behind the attack

By the evening, the disruptions had still not been fully resolved. In the meantime, the hacker group "Dark Storm" claimed responsibility for the hack of the short messaging service via Telegram. According to Newsweek, the group is known for its hacks of high-security systems.

Musk later said on the Fox Business Network TV channel that although it was still not certain exactly what had happened, the attack had originated from IP addresses "in the Ukraine". There was initially no evidence of this. IP addresses that computers receive when accessing the Internet are very easy to falsify or disguise. IT security experts therefore never rely on them to determine the origin of a cyberattack.

In March 2023, the social media platform then known as Twitter experienced a series of disruptions for over an hour. At the time, links stopped working, users were unable to log in and images would not load.