Elon Musk believes his chatbot app Grok is being deliberately discriminated against in the App Store. Now the tech billionaire is threatening to take Apple to court.

Elon Musk believes that his companies' apps are deliberately disadvantaged by Apple in terms of placement and promotion in the App Store. Musk is primarily concerned with Grok, an app that offers chatbot apps fed with artificial intelligence and is produced by Musk's company xAI.

The market leader in the field of AI chat, ChatGPT, has a much more prominent position than Grok. Because Apple has an agreement with ChatGPT manufacturer OpenAI to help the company optimize its own AI products, Musk senses a distortion of competition - and is threatening to take "immediate" legal action.

OpenAI boss reacts with sarcasm

On Monday evening, the entrepreneur went on the attack, initially only in writing. "Apple is acting like OpenAI owns it," he commented on his short messaging service X, for example, on a user's post complaining about the overrepresentation of ChatGPT in the App Store. In another post, he asked the company why it refused to include both X and Grok in the "must have" category.

Musk believes the popularity of both apps should warrant more prominent placement in Apple's download store. X, formerly known as Twitter, which Musk bought in 2022, is the most popular messaging app and Grok is the fifth most popular app ever - but ChatGPT is in first place.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman responded to Musk's accusations with a sarcastic counterattack. "That's a remarkable claim considering what Elon is accused of doing to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies," Altman wrote on X. In addition, Musk is using X to deliberately harm competitors and "people he doesn't like".