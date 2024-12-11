Tech billionaire Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. His fortune is now said to be worth more than 400 billion US dollars Keystone (Archivbild)

The richest man in the world keeps getting richer. Following Trump's election victory, Musk's fortune is now said to be over 400 billion US dollars.

SDA

According to the Bloomberg news agency, Elon Musk's fortune is now said to be over 400 billion US dollars.

Tesla shares have risen by more than 65 percent since Trump's election victory.

He has also increased his stake in the aerospace company SpaceX through a share buyback. Show more

According to the Bloomberg news agency, the fortune of the richest man in the world, high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, is said to have exceeded the 400 billion dollar mark. This is a world first, the agency reported on Wednesday.

On the one hand, the shares of Tesla, the electric car manufacturer led by Musk, have risen by more than 65 percent since Donald Trump's election victory on November 5. On the other hand, a share buyback at SpaceX, the aerospace company managed by Musk, has increased his stake in the company. As a result, his assets have grown by a further 50 billion dollars to 440 billion dollars, Bloomberg reported.

Musk supported Trump's election campaign with 270 million dollars, making him the largest donor in the history of US politics. For his part, the right-wing populist has appointed the entrepreneur to head a new department for efficient government.

Through his alliance with Trump, Musk now has considerable influence over the US government, which raises the question of massive conflicts of interest. His activities could also promote further contracts for his companies. SpaceX sends military satellites into space, transports astronauts to the ISS space station and is intertwined with the Pentagon and NASA in many ways.