The launch of the "Starship" is successful, but almost more importantly: the rocket has landed exactly where it was launched.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you SpaceX, the company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, achieves a milestone on the way to Mars.

The "Super Heavy" rocket with the "Starship" spacecraft takes off successfully - and the landing on the launch platform is also a success. Show more

SpaceX made history on Sunday: Billionaire Elon Musk's company achieves a milestone on its way to Mars. The "Starship" took off successfully - and also landed in the same place.

Seven minutes after take-off, SpaceX's "Super Heavy" lands with pinpoint accuracy.

That is historic. Because "Starship" is a spacecraft of superlatives. Space travel expert Eugen Reichl says: "Almost nobody realizes how revolutionary this aircraft really is. It will come in many variants and it will open up the entire solar system to humans."

The names are somewhat confusing: "Starship" refers to both the actual spacecraft and the combination of the first stage (Super Heavy/Booster) with the "Starship".

