Milestone on the way to Mars Elon Musk's "Starship" lands back at the launch site

Stéphanie Süess

14.10.2024

The launch of the "Starship" is successful, but almost more importantly: the rocket has landed exactly where it was launched.

14.10.2024, 23:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • SpaceX, the company owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, achieves a milestone on the way to Mars.
  • The "Super Heavy" rocket with the "Starship" spacecraft takes off successfully - and the landing on the launch platform is also a success.
SpaceX made history on Sunday: Billionaire Elon Musk's company achieves a milestone on its way to Mars. The "Starship" took off successfully - and also landed in the same place.

Seven minutes after take-off, SpaceX's "Super Heavy" lands with pinpoint accuracy.

That is historic. Because "Starship" is a spacecraft of superlatives. Space travel expert Eugen Reichl says: "Almost nobody realizes how revolutionary this aircraft really is. It will come in many variants and it will open up the entire solar system to humans."

The names are somewhat confusing: "Starship" refers to both the actual spacecraft and the combination of the first stage (Super Heavy/Booster) with the "Starship".

Researchers are surprised. SpaceX rocket tears hole in atmosphere during explosion

Researchers are surprisedSpaceX rocket tears hole in atmosphere during explosion