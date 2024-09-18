Another baby's body has been found in a garden in Italy. (symbolic image) dpa

Another infant is found dead in Italy. The body was also buried in the garden. A 22-year-old student is suspected of the crime.

The body of a baby was found in a garden in the municipality of Traversetolo in Italy at the beginning of August. Now emergency services have discovered the remains of another baby on the same villa property. A woman is under suspicion.

The property first came to the attention of investigators at the beginning of August. A DNA analysis confirmed that the 22-year-old student had given birth to a child there alone. She then allegedly killed the baby and buried it in the garden before setting off on a trip abroad.

The grandmother discovered the body when she was looking after the dogs during a family vacation in the USA. According to the public prosecutor's office, neither friends nor family or the baby's father knew about the pregnancy.

The father of the dead baby had been identified in recent weeks. He is also said to be 22 years old. "They had known each other since elementary school, they were together," the young man's mother told the news agency. She believes it is impossible that no one knew about the pregnancy: "I assure you that this was not possible, she walked around all summer with her belly exposed." However, the father of the dead newborn is said to have separated from the student months ago and broken off contact.

The young woman is now being investigated for intentional homicide. The other body discovered in the garden is also said to have been born at 40 weeks. According to Ansa, however, this was more than a year ago. However, the connection between the two discoveries has not yet been established. It is still unclear whether the 22-year-old also gave birth to this child and whether it is the same father. A DNA analysis is pending.