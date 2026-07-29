In Iraq, Prime Minister Ali al-Saidi has convened an emergency meeting of the Security Council following the U.S. and Saudi Arabian attacks against militias loyal to Iran. The meeting in Baghdad is expected to focus on the security situation and the airstrikes.

This was reported by the state news agency INA. According to U.S. officials, the overnight attacks targeted militias in Iraq allied with Iran.

The so-called Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an alliance of predominantly Shia militias loyal to Iran in Iraq, reported that 20 of their fighters had been killed and 32 others wounded. The U.S.-Saudi airstrikes reportedly struck targets in several parts of the country, including the Baghdad area, as well as Basra in the south and Nineveh in the north. Buildings, vehicles, and military equipment were also damaged in the attacks.

The U.S. military described the nighttime attacks in Iraq as a response to more than 30 drone attacks allegedly ordered by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the preceding 72 hours. The Saudi Ministry of Defense stated that the attacks, carried out alongside the U.S. military, targeted militia sites in Iraq from which attacks on Saudi oil facilities had previously originated.

In the war with Iran, the Gulf states—such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait—are, in some cases, coming under fire from Iraq in addition to Iranian attacks, as militias allied with Tehran continue to wield significant influence there. The al-Saidi government is seeking to disarm the militias, but this does not seem realistic at the moment.