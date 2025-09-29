On Sunday, flight EK87 from Dubai to Zurich Airport had to make an unscheduled landing in Istanbul. The reason for this was a medical emergency on board, as Emirates announced on its website.
The aircraft with the registration A6-EDF took off from Dubai at 7:17 a.m. Swiss time. According to Flightradar24, the flight was uneventful until the aircraft began its descent west of Ankara, as first reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The plane landed 4 hours and 16 minutes after take-off.
Emirates also wrote on its website that it was looking for a solution for the passengers. The journey finally continued at 13:47, two hours after the unplanned landing. The A380 landed in Zurich at 16:08.
Due to the delay on arrival, the return flight from Zurich to Dubai was also delayed. The plane was supposed to take off again at 15:25, but finally took off at 17:50.
With up to 853 seats, the Airbus A380 is the largest passenger aircraft in the world. The affected aircraft has 517 seats.