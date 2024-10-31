According to the EU Environment Agency, greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union fell by eight percent last year. Following the "biggest fall in years", climate-damaging emissions were 37 percent lower than in 1990.
A significant decrease in the use of coal and an increase in the share of renewable energies were decisive factors in this. According to the EU Environment Agency (EEA), an already low level of energy consumption in the EU was also conducive to the decline in greenhouse gas emissions.
Despite the fall in emissions, the report states that the EU countries will miss the agreed target of a 55 percent reduction by 2030 compared to 1990. Based on existing measures, emissions will only fall by 43 percent by the end of the decade, according to the EEA.
"To close the remaining gap by 2030, it is crucial that emissions reductions continue apace in the coming years," explained EEA.
The publication of the figures on greenhouse gas emissions in the EU took place around a week and a half before the start of the UN Climate Change Conference in Azerbaijan. The two-week conference, which begins on November 11, will focus on accelerating the phase-out of fossil fuels, among other things. The financing of climate protection measures will also be discussed.