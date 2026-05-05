Emmi is introducing a fully recyclable packaging solution and a new design for its Caffè Latte product range. Keystone

Emmi is introducing a new packaging design for its Caffè Latte cups. The change affects the standard 230-milliliter cup for all Caffè Latte varieties and makes it fully recyclable.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmi is converting the 230 ml Caffè Latte cup to a fully recyclable system.

Thanks to new packaging technology, aluminum and PET wrapping are no longer needed.

At the same time, Emmi is modernizing the design and improving handling. Show more

The new packaging is based on so-called "in-mold labeling" (IML) technology, which eliminates the previously used printed PET coating. Together with a new lid without an aluminum plate, the cup is now fully recyclable, the company announced on Tuesday.

Handling has also been revised. The firmly attached lid with flap improves the protection of the drinking opening and increases spill protection on the go.

At the same time, Emmi is modernizing the brand's appearance. Uniform design elements across all varieties are intended to increase recognition. In addition, the variety names and product information on the front will be more clearly emphasized.

The new packaging concept will be available in Switzerland from this month. The Europe-wide rollout will start in June, according to the press release.

The Emmi Caffè Latte range is one of Emmi's most important brand products. Ready-to-drink coffee is one of the Group's growth drivers.