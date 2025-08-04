Gruyère AOP is one of the most exported Swiss cheeses. (Archive) sda

US President Donald Trump has imposed punitive tariffs on Swiss products. Emmi is now reacting to the new situation - and is once again raising its cheese prices for the US market.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you From August 7, the US government will impose a 39 percent tariff on Swiss imports.

In response, Emmi announces a further price increase for Gruyère AOP in the USA.

Although the company mainly produces locally, it continues to export specialties such as cheese from Switzerland. Show more

On the night of August 1, US President Donald Trump imposed a tariff of 39 percent on Switzerland. It is due to come into force on August 7. In response to an inquiry from the news agency AWP, the food manufacturer Emmi has announced that it will increase the prices of cheese with the AOP quality seal, such as Gruyère, for the US market.

As a "decentralized" company, the Emmi Group primarily produces locally and is therefore not directly affected by the tariffs with production facilities in the USA, it said in a statement on Monday.

However, cheese specialties exported from Switzerland in particular, such as Gruyère AOP, are certainly affected by the new trade tariffs. As a result, price increases for these cheese specialties were already implemented in the second quarter of this year due to the development of customs duties and exchange rates.

"The new framework conditions now require a further adjustment of prices," writes Emmi. The food manufacturer, which is primarily active in milk processing, has been operating in the US since 2008. Around 85 percent of its US sales are produced in the USA, according to the statement.