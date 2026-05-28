Swiss researchers have created a virtual mouse. The AI model tests new active substances on the computer and can thus make animal testing superfluous.

The model could serve as a decision-making aid in drug development, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) announced on Thursday. It calculates how nanoparticles with certain properties are distributed in the organism. This is particularly relevant for the development of therapies against brain tumors, as nanoparticles can cross the blood-brain barrier.

Researcher Jimeng Wu developed the so-called physiologically based pharmacokinetic model. She used 18 previous studies with mice as a data basis. With the help of machine learning, the model can adapt its parameters to the properties of the respective nanoparticle.

The AI tool makes it possible to virtually test which particles are suitable for a task even before they are produced, Wu was quoted as saying in the press release. According to the researchers, the model thus contributes to the "Safe and Sustainable by Design" concept, as it increases the safety of new therapies at an early stage.

Now the AI human is to be created

The data basis of the model is still small with 18 studies, admitted researcher Peter Wick. It is now necessary to train the virtual mouse with further data in order to increase its reliability. In the long term, the process from development to application in humans should be shortened and animal experiments dispensed with.

The next step is to transfer the principle to human research. A corresponding model for humans could then also make it possible to examine sensitive target organs.