Decommissioned oil platforms, coal mines, and power plants contain enormous amounts of steel and copper. According to a Swiss study, recycling these “urban mines” could make the construction of solar and wind power plants more cost-effective and environmentally friendly.

Recycling fossil-fuel infrastructure could meet the entire steel demand and about one-third of the copper demand for the energy transition, the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) announced on Tuesday. Global recycling facilities have sufficient capacity to do so.

As the energy transition progresses, the existing fossil-fuel infrastructure is becoming increasingly obsolete. For the study published in the journal *Nature Communications*, the Empa research team sought to determine the raw material potential of these decommissioned facilities and how it can be harnessed for the green transition. As part of the EU project “CircEUlar,” the researchers analyzed the global deposits of 22 different materials in coal mines, oil and gas platforms, power plants, and pipelines.

Significant savings are possible

According to the researchers, recycling metals also makes sense from both an environmental and economic perspective. The recycling processes are significantly more environmentally friendly than primary extraction. While steel production generates slag and carbon dioxide, and copper mines produce toxic waste, recycling primarily requires electricity.

Recycling could save between four and eleven trillion U.S. dollars in costs associated with environmental and health damage by 2050. “In addition, up to two billion metric tons of CO2 equivalents could be avoided. That’s roughly equivalent to 50 years’ worth of Swiss emissions,” Schlesier added.

The study’s authors cited a lack of economic incentives as a major challenge. While state-owned corporations may have an interest in reducing societal costs, this is generally not the case for private energy companies. “They generally have no economic interest in minimizing externalized costs,” said Schlesier. Targeted government incentives could help remedy this situation.