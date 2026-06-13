The industry association Holzbau Schweiz refers to a “serious embezzlement.” Symbolbild: Keystone

Holzbau Schweiz is facing one of the biggest scandals in its recent history. According to the association, approximately 1.6 million francs are missing. The allegations are directed at a former employee.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you An alleged embezzlement case has left a hole of around 1.6 million francs in the accounts of the industry association Holzbau Schweiz.

The irregularities are said to have spanned several years and were only discovered during the review of the 2025 fiscal year.

The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation on suspicion of embezzlement; the accused former employee is presumed innocent. Show more

A suspected embezzlement case involving millions of francs is making headlines at the industry association Holzbau Schweiz. According to the association, the losses from 2022 to 2025 amount to around 1.6 million francs, as reported by “Blick.”

As indicated in an internal letter to members—which the newspaper has obtained—those in charge are assuming a “case of serious embezzlement.” The alleged irregularities were reportedly only discovered during the review of the 2025 fiscal year. The employee in question is no longer working for the association.

The case has been reported to law enforcement authorities. The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to “Blick” that an investigation is underway regarding suspected embezzlement. It did not provide further details, citing the confidentiality of the investigation.

“We are surprised, disappointed, and upset”

According to its own statements, Holzbau Schweiz has engaged external specialists to review the accounting records from previous years. Additionally, existing processes and control mechanisms are being reviewed and adjusted.

In the annual report, board member Luca Pagnamenta comments on the case: “The case of embezzlement uncovered toward the end of the year has surprised, disappointed, and angered us all.” The breach of trust is particularly serious.

Holzbau Schweiz declined to comment further on the allegations to “Blick.” The organization stated that it does not wish to engage in speculation or comment on matters under investigation while the inquiry is ongoing.

The accused former employee is presumed innocent until a final judgment is rendered.

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