The online retailer became aware of the books because an employee ordered an AI-generated book himself. sda

Galaxus has removed over 900 AI-generated books from its range. The case came to light because an employee fell for one of these books himself.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Galaxus has removed 971 AI-generated books from its product range.

A Galaxus employee fell for such a book himself.

Galaxus emphasizes that with millions of articles, it is impossible to check them all and that AI-generated content is particularly difficult to detect in books. Show more

Galaxus has removed 971 books from its range. The titles were AI-generated content, as the online retailer writes in a post on its website.

The affected titles ranged from biographies and celebrities to yearbooks and guidebooks. The content and covers were created using artificial intelligence, often on the basis of copied text modules and generated images.

The books were also given fictitious author names. For example, a "Luisa Koch" wrote about Lamine Yamal, Eminem, Linkin Park, Amy Winehouse, Erling Haaland, J. D. Vance and Bon Jovi.

It was not immediately apparent to consumers that this was AI-generated content.

A Galaxus employee fell for it

Galaxus itself became aware of the AI books because a Galaxus employee fell for one. As a result, Galaxus removed all titles from the publisher in question from its range.

A low double-digit number of the books were sold, as Galaxus wrote at the request of blue News. Compensation for affected buyers is not planned.

With millions of articles and many affiliated suppliers, not everything can be checked, Galaxus explains. "In the case of books, it is particularly difficult to identify AI-generated content without manually checking each individual book," it continues.

More from the department