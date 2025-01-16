The Rhine Falls Visitor Center belongs to Laufen Castle in Zurich. IMAGO/Peter Schickert

The former managing director of the Rhine Falls Visitor Center in Dachsen ZH used a trick to embezzle around 400,000 francs over the years. He will stand trial for this next week.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Next Tuesday, the former managing director of the Rhine Falls Visitor Center in Dachsen ZH will have to answer to the Andelfingen District Court.

He is accused of embezzling a total of around CHF 400,000 from his employer between 2017 and 2021.

The accused has confessed. Show more

The former managing director of the Rhine Falls Visitor Center in Dachsen ZH is alleged to have embezzled money for years. It is said to have amounted to more than CHF 400,000 in total. The 49-year-old Swiss national will stand trial for this next Tuesday.

The trick that the managing director used to divert his employer's money into his own pocket was very simple: he instructed two employees to fictitiously cancel tickets sold for a paid adventure trail, according to the indictment. This was particularly the case on days with large numbers of visitors.

The employees had to take the equivalent value of the canceled tickets in cash from the cash register and hand it over to the boss in an envelope. He would use the money "for marketing and other company matters", he told the employees, explaining the unusual procedure. He accepts responsibility for this. From 2017 to 2021, over 400,000 francs are said to have been collected in this way.

Accused will probably not have to go to prison

The public prosecutor's office is accusing the accused of embezzlement and incitement to forgery. The trial against him next Tuesday at the district court of Andelfingen ZH will be held in summary proceedings. This means that he has confessed and is prepared to accept the prosecution's proposed sentence.

This includes a two-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of CHF 4,000. In addition, the former managing director has concluded an agreement with his former employer, the SV Group, in which he recognizes their claim in the amount of CHF 500,000.

An employee who was involved in the embezzlement for around six months has not confessed. The Andelfingen district court will also hear her case next week. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a conditional fine of 50 daily rates of CHF 100 each for her.

The employee, who handed over the money to his boss over a longer period of time, accepted a penalty order and does not have to appear in court.