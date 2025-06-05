Association director and law professor Roland A. Müller does not believe employers have a responsibility to pay a living wage. Schweizerischer Arbeitgeberverband

It is not the responsibility of companies to pay a living wage, says the director of the employers' association. The left is outraged. The National Council will soon be discussing whether the federal government should be able to abolish cantonal minimum wages.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new federal law could allow the federal government to override cantonal minimum wages if a collective labor agreement (CLA) provides for lower wages.

Roland A. Müller, President of the Employers' Association, argues that the state, not companies, is responsible for ensuring a living wage - the left and trade unions strongly disagree.

While employers warn of job losses due to high minimum wages, examples such as Geneva and Neuchâtel show a reduction in the social welfare rate thanks to minimum wages, according to trade unions. Show more

Should the federal government have the power to abolish cantonal minimum wages? This is the crux of the federal law on the generally binding nature of minimum wages in collective labor agreements (CLAs), which the National Council is debating in the summer session.

If a CBA sets the minimum wage below the cantonal minimum wage, it may not currently be declared generally binding. The conservative parties and business associations want to change this.

This raises the question of whether a full-time wage should be enough to live on or not. Currently, the state has to step in if employees earn too little to make ends meet despite working 100% of the time. This means that if companies decide to pay certain employees so little that they are dependent on social welfare, the general public has to step in with taxpayers' money.

Cantonal minimum wages, in each case per hour, currently exist in Geneva (CHF 24.32), Neuchâtel (CHF 21.09), Jura (CHF 20.60), Ticino (CHF 19.75 to 20.25, depending on the economic sector) and Basel-Stadt (21.70, but not in all economic sectors).

Collective employment agreements with minimum wages apply to 1.7 million employees - around a third of all employees in Switzerland. Around 12 percent of the wage-earning population work in cantons with minimum wages.

Supplementary benefits despite full-time employment: unavoidable if Switzerland wants to remain competitive, says Roland A. Müller, Director of the Employers' Association. KEYSTONE

According to a report by the Swiss Federation of Trade Unions, around 500,000 employees earned CHF 4,100 per month or less in 2023, standardized to 100 percent. This puts them in the range of the cantonal minimum wage.

Müller: "Securing livelihoods is not the responsibility of employers"

According to research by "Blick", Roland A. Müller, President of the Employers' Association, made some remarkable statements on this fundamental issue of social justice at a hearing of the National Council's Economic Committee. For example, he said that employers cannot be expected to ensure people's livelihoods. Social welfare would have to step in.

The decisive factor is economic performance, which he believes is weakened by minimum wages - higher wages mean higher costs, which can be a disadvantage in competition.

Müller, who is also a lawyer and professor of labor and social security law, denies that companies are shirking their responsibility. His argument is that they are co-financing the welfare state through their taxes.

Badran: "Lousy employers or exploiters"

The left is of a completely different opinion. Jaqueline Badran, National Councillor (SP/ZH) and IT entrepreneur, responds with an often-heard accusation: "Private profits, state costs." Companies that do not pay a living wage are either "lousy employers" or "deceitful exploiters".

Only bad business people and exploiters would pay such wages, according to Jacqueline Badran, National Councillor (SP/ZH) and entrepreneur. KEYSTONE

According to Blick, trade unionist Luca Cirigliano was also at the hearing and referred to the situation in the cantons of Neuchâtel and Geneva. Thanks to the minimum wage, the number of full-time employees receiving social welfare benefits has been significantly reduced there. Cirigliano went on to say that if these were abolished, a run on the social welfare offices could be expected.

Müller counters that there are sectors and activities whose economic output is not high enough to pay a living wage. Minimum wages would mean that such jobs would be lost and the employees would be unemployed. This would be even worse than living on a low wage and supplementary benefits.

Job losses due to minimum wages?

According to Müller, cantonal minimum wages jeopardize the social partnership between employers and trade unions. CLAs are not only about wages, but also about working conditions, vacations and further training. If the canton intervenes here, the system becomes unbalanced. For this reason, collective employment agreements must take precedence over cantonal law, according to legal expert Müller.

Conny Wunsch, professor of labor market economics at the University of Basel, explains in "Volkswirtschaft" that the effects of minimum wages on the level of employment are low as long as the economy is doing well. This applies, for example, to the moderate minimum wages in the cantons of Jura, Neuchâtel and Basel-Stadt.

However, negative effects are more likely the higher the minimum wages are, the more workers are affected and the worse the economy is doing.