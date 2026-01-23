Playmobil production in Germany is a thing of the past: One week before the official closure of the plant in Bavaria, the remaining employees have been placed on paid leave.

Playmobil production in Germany is a thing of the past: One week before the official closure of the factory in Bavaria, the remaining employees were placed on paid leave. (File photo)

“Production has been suspended,” said a spokesperson for the manufacturer, the Horst Brandstätter Group. Production of the internationally renowned Playmobil figures is to be consolidated at plants in Malta and the Czech Republic for cost reasons.

According to the spokesperson, product development, administration, marketing, sales, and logistics will remain in Germany. “Playmobil, as a long-established toy manufacturer, remains rooted in Germany,” he said.

Social Plan for Employees

The manufacturer, based in Zirndorf in Middle Franconia, had unexpectedly announced in February that it would close the plant in Dietenhofen as of June 30. A social plan was agreed upon with employee representatives, including a transition company and severance payments for the approximately 350 affected employees.

At the time, the IGBCE union criticized not only the closure as a misstep but also the company’s communication. At the world’s largest toy fair in Nuremberg at the end of January, Playmobil CEO Bahri Kurter had still spoken of signs pointing to a turnaround for the struggling manufacturer. A week later, the workforce was informed of the relocation of production to Dietenhofen.

“Our World Came Crashing Down”

“It was a disaster. For many of us, our world came crashing down,” Playmobil works council chairman Michael Ulbrich told the German Press Agency (dpa). Like many of his colleagues, he had been employed at the historic plant for many years.

He said the works council had only been informed shortly before the rest of the workforce was told that day. “There was a complete lack of respect.”

Sales of Playmobil’s play sets have been declining steadily in recent years, and the manufacturer has repeatedly reported drops in revenue. The closure of the plant in Dietenhofen was unavoidable due to high labor and energy costs, the spokesperson said. The goal is to return to sustainable growth and stabilize the company.