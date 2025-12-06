Once almost disappeared, now a conservation success story: the population of the impressive Argali wild sheep in Central Asia has grown to over 6500 animals. What methods have contributed to this?

No time? blue News summarizes for you The population of Argali sheep in the Russia-Mongolia border region has risen from 638 in 2007 to around 6500 animals.

The species was severely threatened by illegal hunting and competition with domestic animals and was almost considered extinct.

Conservation measures have contributed to a significant recovery of the population, as the WWF reports. Show more

The Argali sheep - the largest wild sheep in the world - are celebrating a comeback. Instead of the 638 animals of 2007, around 6,500 now roam the border region between Russia and Mongolia, reports the nature and environmental protection organization WWF.

After years of illegal hunting and growing competition from domestic livestock, the species was almost considered lost.

Watch the video to find out which conservation measures have helped the population to grow again.

