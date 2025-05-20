On May 5, an eastern mountain bongo calf was born at Woburn Safari Park in the UK. However, the young animal had to be helped at first, you can find out why in the video.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On May 5, an eastern mountain bongo was born at Woburn Safari Park in the UK.

The eastern mountain bongo is threatened with extinction.

There are about 100 animals of this species left. Show more

A mountain bongo calf was born at Woburn Safari Park in the UK on May 5. The male calf belongs to an endangered species. The eastern mountain bongo is a species of antelope from Kenya.

There are around 100 of these antelopes left in the world. Watch the video to find out why the mammals are almost extinct and why the young animal needed help immediately after birth.

