Fribourg-based Groupe E is responding to falling earnings with a comprehensive restructuring program and is cutting 188 jobs in French-speaking Switzerland.

The Fribourg-based energy supplier Groupe E has announced a restructuring program following a further decline in its operating result. In the coming months, the company plans to cut a total of 188 jobs in French-speaking Switzerland.

Groupe E has already been confronted with a pronounced decline in sales of photovoltaic systems and heat pumps since 2023, the energy supplier announced on Wednesday. In addition to a decline in consumption volumes due to mild weather conditions, this has also had a negative impact on earnings in 2024.

Increase profitability

Due to market developments, Groupe E has decided on a far-reaching restructuring with the aim of increasing the profitability of the Technology and Infrastructure Directorate (DTI). In this context, the Group is reviewing the activities of its branches in the Bernese Jura, the cantons of Jura, Neuchâtel, Vaud, Fribourg and Valais. A reduction of 188 jobs out of a total of 2600 is "unavoidable".

Groupe E will accompany and support the employees affected, the company promises. A consultation process with the social partners is to begin immediately and last until mid-May 2025. A social plan is to be drawn up as part of this process. The job cuts will take place in the course of this year or at the beginning of 2026.

New Head of DTI

Michel Beaud, Director General of DTI, will also be leaving his post: according to the press release, the transformation phase is to be initiated "with another person at the helm". Beaud will be leaving the Group and devoting himself to new professional projects with immediate effect.

Jacques Mauron will take over the management of DTI until a successor is appointed. Groupe E assures that the restructuring will have no impact on customers. With the exception of sanitary installations, DTI will continue to offer all its products and services, be it electrical installations, photovoltaics, heat pumps, switchboards, electrical infrastructures, telecommunications, refrigeration technology or water treatment.

Slight decline in sales

In the past year 2024, Groupe E suffered a slight decline in sales to CHF 1.05 billion (previous year: CHF 1.10 billion). The operating result (EBIT) fell to CHF 12 million, compared to CHF 18 million in the previous year. According to the information provided, the decline was mainly due to restructuring costs in connection with the discontinuation of fiber optic activities and a lack of profitability on major construction sites.

However, the bottom line was an annual result of CHF 85 million (previous year: CHF 138 million). This was thanks to a contribution of CHF 55 million from EOS Holding, through which Groupe E holds a stake in the Alpiq energy group.

Meanwhile, Groupe E will continue to invest CHF 2 billion in western Switzerland over the next ten years. The focus will be on strengthening the electricity grid, developing three district heating networks in Fribourg, the Entre-deux-Lacs region and Kerzers, and developing plants to generate electricity from renewable energy sources.