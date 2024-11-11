A Hainan Airlines plane had to turn back shortly after take-off east of Rome due to a fire. (archive picture) X/@shanghaidaily

A Hainan Airlines plane with almost 250 passengers had to turn back shortly after take-off in Rome. Thanks to the quick reaction of the crew, everyone on board was unharmed.

A Hainan Airlines plane had to turn back shortly after take-off in Rome due to an engine fire.

The plane landed safely with 249 passengers and 16 crew members, all of whom were uninjured.

Thanks to the quick reaction of the crew, including the dumping of fuel over the Mediterranean, the incident had a minor outcome. Show more

A dramatic incident occurred on board a Chinese Hainan Airlines aircraft, which had to turn back shortly after take-off in Rome due to an engine fire. The airline reported on Platform X that a bird strike had hit the right-hand turbine.

On Sunday morning, the aircraft landed safely back in Rome and all passengers were able to leave the plane in an orderly manner, according to Hainan Airlines. There were 249 passengers and 16 crew members on board flight HU438, all of whom were uninjured.

#HainanAirlines #flight HU438, bound for Shenzhen from Rome, safely returned to Rome on Sunday after a bird strike on the right engine shortly after takeoff, causing multiple sparks and flames to emanate from the right engine. pic.twitter.com/T2sF59NIxh — Shanghai Daily (@shanghaidaily) November 11, 2024

The aircraft had originally taken off from Fiumicino Airport bound for Shenzhen in southern China. After the fire broke out, the crew reacted quickly and carried out a rapid fuel dump over the sea. Flight data on the internet showed that the plane flew several loops over the Mediterranean before returning safely after just over an hour.

The Italian coastguard was also alerted during the incident. A sailor had informed the authorities that flames could be seen coming from the engine. A coast guard vessel then searched for possible aircraft parts and fuel residue in the sea, but found no evidence.

The quick and professional reaction of the crew prevented the worst and ensured that all occupants remained safe. The incident demonstrates the importance of well-trained personnel and effective emergency procedures in aviation.

