There was an incident at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Friday. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 had to abort take-off due to engine problems.

An aircraft had to be evacuated from Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in the US city of Atlanta on Friday. Around 200 people had to leave the Delta aircraft after an aborted take-off, according to the airline.

The passengers got out of the plane using emergency slides. They were then taken from the runway to the terminal. According to the airport, four passengers reported minor injuries. One was taken to hospital, while the others were treated on site.

According to Delta, the Boeing 757-300 had an engine problem. The incident is currently under investigation. "Nothing is more important than the safety of our employees and customers, and we apologize to our customers for this experience," the airline said in a statement.

Engine catches fire

A passenger told "Atlanta News First" that the engine caught fire and the plane skidded on the runway as it tried to take off. A user on the Instagram platform, whose father was on the affected plane, also reported a fire. He posted video footage of his father on the tarmac after the evacuation.

The incident occurred when Atlanta was covered in a blanket of snow. Hundreds of flight cancellations and delays were reported at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.