A Swiss aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Graz, Austria, on Monday. Keystone (Archivbild)

Not all the information is yet available. For the time being, however, according to Swiss, everything points to a technical problem in one of the engines as the reason for the emergency landing in Graz.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday, a Swiss jet on its way from Bucharest to Zurich had to make an emergency landing in Graz, Austria.

The reason was an engine problem. Smoke in the cockpit and cabin also caused the flight to be interrupted.

The causes of the smoke are now being "fully investigated". Show more

An engine problem was the reason for the emergency landing of a Swiss aircraft on Monday in Graz, Austria. Smoke in the cockpit and cabin also caused the flight from the Romanian capital Bucharest to Zurich to be interrupted.

The cockpit crew decided to abort the flight in order to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew, the airline announced on Thursday evening. There were 74 passengers and five crew members on board the Airbus A220-300. The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were evacuated, Swiss added.

The causes of the smoke are now being "fully investigated". The Swiss teams of experts were also working over the festive period to evaluate all the facts and findings. They are working closely with the relevant authorities as well as the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and the aircraft manufacturer Airbus.