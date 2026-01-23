England is tightening its youth protection laws: Starting in April 2027, energy drinks with high caffeine content may no longer be sold to children under the age of 16. The government cites potential health and learning impacts as the reason for this measure.

Here's what it's all about Starting in April 2027, England will ban the sale of high-caffeine energy drinks to people under 16.

This applies to beverages containing more than 150 milligrams of caffeine per liter, but not to coffee, tea, or cola.

The government cites studies on the negative effects on children's sleep, concentration, and mental health. Summary created with

In England, the sale of energy drinks to children and adolescents under the age of 16 will be banned next year. The law, which takes effect in April 2027, applies to beverages containing more than 150 mg of caffeine per liter, according to the government.

Tea and coffee are exempt. The sales ban therefore applies to all retail settings, such as stores, vending machines, and online retailers.

“Energy drinks high in caffeine do not belong in the hands of children,” said Sharon Hodgson, the Member of Parliament responsible for public health issues. “We know that thousands of children in England consume them daily, but the evidence clearly shows that this can cause anxiety, disrupt their sleep and concentration, and have a negative impact on their education.”

Soft drinks with lower caffeine content, such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi, are not affected, according to the PA news agency. Criticism has come from an industry association, which pointed out that its members have been committed since 2010 to not marketing energy drinks to or promoting their sale to people under 16.