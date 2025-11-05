During an expedition into the deep sea, researchers have discovered more than 30 previously unknown species. Particularly spectacular: the enigmatic "deathball" - a sponge that hunts rather than filters.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Researchers from the international Ocean Census project have discovered a previously unknown species of sponge: the "deathball", whose structure and behavior surprised them.

The expedition led to the depths of the Indian Ocean, where previously little-explored habitats were investigated.

In total, over 30 new species were identified - from delicate sea feathers to bizarre worms. Show more

During an expedition as part of the international Ocean Census research project, researchers have discovered more than 30 previously unknown species in the Indian Ocean. Among them is the spectacular "deathball " - a sponge that behaves very differently to what we have known about sponges up to now.

Expedition into the Earth's dark zone

The mission is part of a global project to systematically document the unexplored habitats of the oceans.

Using remote-controlled diving robots, DNA analyses and high-speed cameras, scientists are investigating life at depths of several thousand meters with the aim of gaining a better understanding of marine biodiversity.

