Eni subsidiary Enilive is acquiring the gas station operator Oil! from the British energy company Prax. The two companies have signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares, Enilive announced.

An Eni gas station at the Erstfeld rest stop on the A2. (File photo)

Oil! operates approximately 320 gas stations in Germany, Denmark, Austria, and Switzerland. With this acquisition, Enilive is expanding its European gas station network to approximately 5,300 locations and is entering the Danish market for the first time.

Once the transaction is complete, the Oil! gas stations are to be gradually integrated into the Enilive network. In addition to conventional fuels, the company plans to offer renewable fuels such as HVO, as well as charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and other mobility services.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities.

Enilive is the mobility division of the Italian energy company Eni and, according to its own figures, operates a network of 275 gas stations in Switzerland. Enilive employs about 80 people in this country.

The British Prax Group had acquired Oil! in 2023. It had made headlines last year due to the bankruptcy of parts of its refining business in the United Kingdom.