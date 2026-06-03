Severe flooding along the Euphrates has claimed five lives in Syria. Fields are underwater and emergency shelters have been destroyed. The Syrian energy minister is leveling serious accusations against Turkey.

Flooding on the Euphrates Entire Regions Devastated – Syria Levels Serious Accusations Against Turkey

No time? blue News summarizes for you Severe flooding along the Euphrates River in Syria has displaced thousands of people.

Wide areas along the riverbanks have been flooded, and farmland, government buildings, and civilian facilities have been damaged.

The floods were triggered by heavy rainfall and large-scale water releases from dams.

Syria accuses Turkey of issuing warnings about the rising water levels too late.

Authorities now expect water levels to recede within the next two days.

Severe flooding caused by rising water levels in the Euphrates River has displaced hundreds of families and claimed several lives in Syria. According to local officials, four children died in the province of Dair as-Saur after being swept away by the Euphrates’ strong currents. In the neighboring province of Raqqa, a man also drowned, officials added.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, thousands of people have been displaced. The observers warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis. Syrian authorities reported that in Dair as-Saur, approximately 24,000 hectares of farmland, 265 government buildings, and about 60 civilian facilities had been damaged.

Turkey’s warning came too late

The floods were caused by unusually heavy rainfall in recent weeks and months in the region, including in neighboring Turkey.

Due to extremely high water levels at the dams there—particularly at the Atatürk Dam—Turkish authorities were forced to release enormous volumes of water downstream in a controlled manner.

To prevent their own facilities from becoming overloaded, Syrian operators also opened key dams. The water level rose abruptly, flooding vast areas along the riverbanks.

Syria’s Energy Minister Mohammad al-Baschir accused Turkey of warning the Syrian authorities too late about the rising water level in the Euphrates. Meanwhile, Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Scharaa, visited the affected areas to assess the damage and humanitarian needs, according to the state news agency Sana.

Syria Expects Water Levels to Recede

Those affected described chaotic conditions caused by the rapidly rising waters. One affected resident told the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights that some families had been forced to flee their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

According to her, neighbors rescued those trapped using small fishing boats to navigate the strong currents.

The director general of the Euphrates Dam, Haitham Bakur, told the German Press Agency that water levels are expected to recede within two days. Turkey has since closed the floodgates.