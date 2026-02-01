In future, tourists will have to pay two euros to visit the Trevi Fountain. dpa (Archivbild)

Italy is battling mass tourism. The list of monuments for which you have to pay an entrance fee is getting longer. Rome now charges two euros for a visit to the Trevi Fountain - from tourists.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tourists will have to pay two euros to visit the popular Trevi Fountain in Rome from February 2.

The city of Rome wants to better channel the flow of visitors.

Many places in Italy are experiencing one record number of visitors after another, with corresponding consequences.

Completely overcrowded attractions and congested streets now characterize the image of tourist strongholds. Show more

It is a classic of every visit to Rome: the Trevi Fountain in the historic center of the Italian capital. But access to what is probably the most famous fountain in the world, which was previously free of charge, will cost something in future. From Monday (2 February), tourists will have to pay two euros to be able to see one of the Eternal City's most important tourist attractions up close. Rome wants to better channel the flow of visitors.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri originally announced the start date for the new regulation as February 1 last December with fanfare. Following reports that the introduction of the entrance fee would be delayed until March, the city of Rome has now made it clear that it will start on Monday - just one day late.

Early battle for the best selfie

The idea behind the entrance fee is to cope with the masses of tourists who make a daily pilgrimage to the fountain. Rome - like Venice and Florence - is constantly setting new visitor records, but this also causes problems. There, as in many other places in Italy, overcrowded attractions and congested streets are now the order of the day.

The "Fontana di Trevi" is one of the main attractions in the Italian capital. The fountain became famous thanks to the film "La dolce vita" ("The Sweet Life", 1960) by Federico Fellini with Anita Ekberg bathing in the fountain at night.

Thousands visit the fountain every day for photos or the traditional coin toss into the water. The crowds at the overcrowded water basin often seemed like a battle for the best selfie.

Five other attractions also charge an entrance fee

The entrance fee is intended to curb this. Mayor Gualtieri said at the announcement of the two-euro ticket last December: "The aim is to improve the quality of the experience and use of our cultural heritage and to counteract overcrowding." In future, tourists will also have to pay to visit the Massenzio Villa and four museums that were previously free to visit (such as the Museo Napoleonico).

The number of visitors to the Trevi Fountain has already been reduced for over a year: a maximum of 400 people are allowed in the complex at any one time. Nevertheless, around 30,000 people visit the fountain every day, and on some days as many as 70,000, according to the city.

How does the new entrance fee work?

The paid ticket is new. This can be purchased online in advance. A dedicated website in English and Italian has been online for a few days now. Tickets can also be purchased on site at the entrance to the Trevi Fountain in Via della Stamperia exclusively by credit card and at tourist information points.

There will be two separate queues in front of the fountain: one for visitors who buy their ticket on site and one for those who have purchased a ticket in advance. Supervisors will then control admission. Fencing will be erected around the pool area until mid-February.

In detail, this is about access to the narrow passageway directly by the pool. With a ticket, you can move freely around this area. The new access system is valid on most days from 9.00 to 22.00, only on Mondays and Fridays from 11.30 to 22.00. The large piazza in front of the fountain with ice cream parlors and tourist stores will remain freely accessible to all.

The city of Rome is convinced that the new regulation will not only improve safety on site - the hustle and bustle was a popular place for pickpockets to work, and the chaos sometimes caused conflicts between tourists and passers-by - but also the quality of the visitor experience. However, not everyone likes the measure. Critics complain about the monetization of a historical and cultural site.

Italy suffers from mass tourism

Other Italian cities have taken similar measures in response to the phenomenon of mass tourism. Venice, for example, introduced an entrance fee for short-term visitors in 2024. This year, the lagoon city is also charging admission fees on 60 days between the beginning of April and the end of July. Ten euros will be charged, but only those who book early - at least three days in advance - will get away with five euros. Overnight guests are exempt.

In Venice, too, the idea is to better control mass tourism in the city with its many canals and palaces. Critics argue that the entrance fee hardly stops anyone from coming to Venice. And similar to Rome, Venice is criticized for turning the city into a kind of giant theme park for tourists with such entrance fees.

Romans do not have to pay a two-euro ticket

Incidentally, it is not only tourists who suffer from "overtourism", but also the long-established inhabitants. They feel the consequences of the ever-increasing flow of tourists in their everyday lives: overcrowded streets and squares, congestion on the roads and higher rents and living costs.

For Romans, the two-euro ticket for the Trevi Fountain is not an additional burden. Residents of the Italian capital are exempt from this. Councillor for Culture Massimiliano Smeriglio emphasized that Rome is a city "that belongs not only to tourists, but above all to Romans".