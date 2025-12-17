An unusual incident occurred at the Maniva ski resort in the Italian Alps when a helicopter attracted the attention of visitors. The aircraft belonged to Giorgio Oliva, the president of the steel company Industrie Riuniti Odolesi (IRO).
Instead of taking the winding road to the parking lot, Oliva decided to land directly on the ski slope. The carabinieri observing the incident saw Oliva park his helicopter next to the track, put on his ski equipment and ski down the slope.
According to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera", when asked by the police why he had acted in this way, Oliva replied :"I didn't have time, I was in a hurry and wanted to ski."
Involved in a tragic accident
Although his documents and flight license were in order, he did not have permission to fly and land at the ski resort. This led to proceedings being initiated against him at the Italian aviation authority and he is facing another fine.
Oliva had already carried out a similar operation in the Madonna di Campiglio ski resort in April, for which he had to pay a fine of 2,000 euros. However, this sum does not seem to deter him, as he considers the fine to be ridiculous.
A tragic incident occurred in 2020 when Oliva was on his way to the slopes with a colleague. The helicopter crashed in the mountains on the French border, killing an IRO managing director. Oliva pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and received an eight-month suspended sentence.