Wolfgang Grupp makes suicide attempt public - Gallery Former Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp Senior is considered one of Germany's best-known entrepreneurs. (archive picture) Image: dpa In 1969, Grupp took over the Trigema company founded by his grandfather in Burladingen. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A week ago, former Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp was hospitalized in Germany. Now, in a letter to his former employees, he has spoken out for the first time about what happened behind the scenes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the beginning of last week, the well-known German entrepreneur Wolfgang Grupp was admitted to hospital.

Now the former Trigema boss has revealed a suicide attempt in a letter to his former employees.

The reason for this is a so-called old-age depression. Show more

Former Trigema boss Wolfgang Grupp has made a suicide attempt public. "I am 84 years old and suffer from so-called old-age depression. (...) I have therefore also tried to end my life," the 83-year-old wrote in a letter to his former employees. The "Bild" newspaper first reported on this.

He had thought about whether he was still needed at all. He very much regrets what happened and would like to undo it, writes the entrepreneur from Burladingen in Swabia.

He is doing well under the circumstances and would like to thank all the doctors, paramedics and nursing staff, Grupp writes in the letter. "It may take a little longer until I am completely well again." Grupp appealed to other people suffering from depression: "Seek professional help and seek treatment."

Hospitalization for days

At the beginning of last week, it became known that Grupp was in hospital. Trigema had only commented once on Grupp senior's state of health shortly after the hospitalization became known. At the time, he was said to be doing well in line with his age. A spokeswoman had not provided any further information since then and pointed out that they would communicate again in due course.

Independently of the company, the police had confirmed an operation in Burladingen - Grupp's place of residence. According to the report, an injured person was taken to hospital from a private home by rescue helicopter. The police did not want to give any further details. Officers had been on the scene and had found no third-party involvement and no criminal offense. There were therefore no grounds for an investigation.

Grupp ran Trigema for more than 50 years

Textile entrepreneur Wolfgang Grupp was born in Burladingen in 1942. The town is located in the Swabian Alb (Zollernalb district) and has just over 12,000 inhabitants. In 1969, Grupp took over the company founded by his grandfather. He led Trigema out of the red with an iron hand. Trigema is a manufacturer of underwear, leisure and sportswear and claims to be 100% "Made in Germany". In 2023, production turnover was 129.3 million euros and the number of employees was a good 1140.

Suicidal thoughts? You can find help here: These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.

Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch

Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch

Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch

Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:

Refugium: Association for survivors after suicide

Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent Show more

In his letter, Grupp writes: "I have tried to put my whole life at the service of Trigema and the fight for the interests of the economy and small and medium-sized businesses in Germany. I know that I was often uncomfortable, but I am grateful for what I was able to achieve and experience."

At the beginning of 2024, Grupp stepped down as CEO and handed over the reins to his son Wolfgang Grupp junior and his daughter Bonita. Both children had already worked at the company before. Grupp junior explained the division of responsibilities at the end of 2024 as follows: "My sister takes care of HR, e-commerce and marketing. My mother is responsible for the test business. I'm responsible for B2B, sales, logistics and IT."

Iconic TV commercials with a monkey

Grupp senior is considered one of the most high-profile and dazzling businessmen in Germany. He became famous through cult TV commercials. In these, a chimpanzee in a white shirt and black tie - dressed as a newsreader - advertised the medium-sized company's T-shirts and sweatshirts. The live animal has since been replaced by a computer animation.

The former sole owner of Trigema was also a frequent guest on talk shows. There he criticized the megalomania of some entrepreneurs and called for personal liability for all bosses: "We need entrepreneurs with responsibility, discipline and a role model function again."