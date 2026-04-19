Monday, April 20, 2026, 5 a.m.

The progress of the previously planned attempt to rescue the humpback whale stranded off the coast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is open. According to the Wismar water police, the whale has moved a little overnight, but is still lying in roughly the same place. While representatives of the local private rescue initiative recently said they were making good progress and on schedule - but also pointed to a plan B - one of the campaign's sponsors was pessimistic.

The beached whale off the Baltic Sea island of Poel on Sunday: its back is covered with cloths. Picture: Keystone/dpa/Bernd Wüstneck

Mediamarkt co-founder Walter Gunz, who is financing the campaign together with entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, told the German Press Agency on Sunday that the water level had risen, making it impossible to attach the pontoons and accompany the whale as planned. "Yesterday we would still have had the right water level," he said. "Today we suddenly have 70 centimetres more." This is a completely different situation.

The whale is fully aware that it is completely free. The question is therefore "whether this whale can still be guided". The long-conceived concept cannot be implemented in this way. "Now we're basically somewhere around zero hour." The rescue operation could also be hampered by the wind, which is expected to pick up.

The original plan was to pull a tarpaulin under the whale stuck off Poel and attach it to pontoons, which in turn would be pulled by a tugboat on a long line. The animal was to be transported into the North Sea and, if possible, even into the Atlantic. Preparations for this have been underway since Thursday. According to the authorities, the tarpaulin is already in the water and the whale can see it. On Sunday, a channel was also created from the deeper water towards the whale by sucking away silt.

Representatives of the local initiative had previously reported great reactions and a lot of life energy from the whale. At the same time, they did not rule out the possibility of the approximately twelve-metre-long marine mammal swimming free under its own steam. In this case, "Plan B" would apply. "This means that the DLRG boats are on standby so that we can guide it in the event that it swims away. And it is ensured that we can guide him into the North Sea and then across the North Sea into the Atlantic," said lawyer Constanze von der Meden. DLRG boats were recently underway between the harbor in Kirchdorf and the whale lying off the island of Poel, and were also on site to secure the emergency personnel. The whale had been able to swim free on its own in the past, but then got stuck again.