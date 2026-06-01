Switzerland's major environmental associations are speaking out against the forest protection and community protection initiatives of wind power critics. Both initiatives would severely restrict the expansion of wind energy, they wrote in a joint press release on Monday.

The press release is backed by the broad environmental alliance with Birdlife Switzerland, Greenpeace, Pro Natura, the Energy Foundation, VCS and WWF. They are against playing off solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis.

The two initiatives were submitted at the end of September 2025. The initiative "Against the destruction of our forests by wind turbines" (forest protection initiative) is directed against the construction of wind farms in or near forests. Turbines less than 150 meters away from forests and wooded pastures would also have to be demolished if they were built after 1 May 2024.

For its part, the initiative "For the protection of direct democracy in wind farms" (community protection initiative) demands that all residents of municipalities and neighboring municipalities affected by the construction of wind turbines should be able to vote on such a project. Turbines built after May 1, 2024 would require retrospective approval by the electorate.

General ban on construction in forest areas

As important as the protection of forest habitats is, a general ban on the construction of wind turbines in forest areas goes too far, write the environmental associations. Around half of the country's land area would be excluded for the production of wind energy, with the result that the pressure on other technologies such as nuclear or gas-fired power plants would increase.

If the municipal initiative is accepted, the associations fear additional massive hurdles for the expansion of wind energy. The main aim of the initiatives would be a blanket blockade, which would ultimately be fatal for climate and nature conservation, they write.

The Federal Council had already spoken out against the initiatives and any counter-proposals in October.