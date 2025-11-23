After the climate conference in Belém, Brazil, the Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli draws a mixed balance. (archive picture) Keystone

The measures agreed at the world climate summit in Brazil are less ambitious than Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli had hoped. "It was a conference of small steps," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA SDA

But successes were also achieved, Wertli emphasized.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil (COP 30) ended on Saturday after almost 20 hours of extra time without a binding commitment to move away from oil, coal and gas. Instead, Brazil has announced a roadmap for this on a voluntary basis.

"That is also an answer, albeit a less concrete one," commented Wertli. Further progress has been made in the area of adaptation.

Wertli also considers it a success that almost 200 countries took part in the negotiations despite the difficult geopolitical situation.

It is now important to consistently implement the next steps. It is particularly important to "defend science".