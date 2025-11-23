  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Politics Environmental ambassador speaks of "climate summit of small steps"

SDA

23.11.2025 - 01:20

After the climate conference in Belém, Brazil, the Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli draws a mixed balance. (archive picture)
After the climate conference in Belém, Brazil, the Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli draws a mixed balance. (archive picture)
Keystone

The measures agreed at the world climate summit in Brazil are less ambitious than Swiss environmental ambassador Felix Wertli had hoped. "It was a conference of small steps," he told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Keystone-SDA

23.11.2025, 01:20

But successes were also achieved, Wertli emphasized.

The UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil (COP 30) ended on Saturday after almost 20 hours of extra time without a binding commitment to move away from oil, coal and gas. Instead, Brazil has announced a roadmap for this on a voluntary basis.

"That is also an answer, albeit a less concrete one," commented Wertli. Further progress has been made in the area of adaptation.

Wertli also considers it a success that almost 200 countries took part in the negotiations despite the difficult geopolitical situation.

It is now important to consistently implement the next steps. It is particularly important to "defend science".

More from the department

Avalanche/landslide. House in Maladers GR partially buried due to landslide

Avalanche/landslideHouse in Maladers GR partially buried due to landslide

Iran. Smog alert in Tehran: environmental authority issues warning

IranSmog alert in Tehran: environmental authority issues warning

Chatbot sings hymns of praise. According to Grok, Musk is smarter than Einstein - and the best in other ways too

Chatbot sings hymns of praiseAccording to Grok, Musk is smarter than Einstein - and the best in other ways too