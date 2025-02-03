EPFL researcher Karen Mulleners poses with the novel bat wing. Keystone

Researchers from Lausanne have developed new wings modeled on bat wings. According to the researchers, these could enable drones to fly better and wind turbines to generate electricity more efficiently.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The wings consist of a flexible membrane that can bend during flight, as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL) explained in a press release on Monday. This bending ensures that the airflow glides smoothly over the wing surface instead of forming vortices, as is often the case with rigid wings.

When insects flap their wings, the air curls up at the leading edge of the wings. This phenomenon increases lift and allows insects to stay in the air with relatively small wings. In bats, on the other hand, lift is not generated by a vortex at the leading edge of the wing, but by the airflow that follows the curvature of the wing.

Higher lift

This flow leads to higher lift and better energy efficiency than with rigid wings, according to the EPFL. In order to exploit this potential, the researchers have produced wings made of silicone that use the same lift principle. The results of the experiments were published in the scientific journal "Proceedings" of the US National Academy of Sciences ("PNAS").

The bat-like wings could be particularly useful for small drones in the future. According to the researchers, these drones are often susceptible to air currents and turbulence, as their small size makes them more susceptible to aerodynamic disturbances. Flexible wings could help here. According to EPFL, the researchers' findings could also be used to improve wind turbines.