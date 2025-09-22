Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is caught up in the Epstein affair. Bild: EPA / Riccardo Antimiani

Sarah Ferguson once accepted money from sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duchess of York was later very sorry. Or was she?

Sarah Ferguson maintained a close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein throughout her life.

The connection with the sex offender is now falling on the feet of Prince Andrews' ex-wife: Several social organizations distanced themselves from the 65-year-old.

Among other things, an explosive email from Ferguson to Epstein was revealed. Show more

The affair surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has not let go of the British royal family. After Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is now also becoming a burden for charities due to her connection to the US multimillionaire who died in 2019.

A spokeswoman for the Julia's House organization confirmed to Deutsche Presse-Agentur that the organization, which runs several children's hospices, has ended its collaboration with "Fergie", as she is usually known in the UK. It would be "inappropriate" for her to continue working as a patron, it said in a brief statement.

Over the course of the day, several charities announced that they were ending their collaboration with "Fergie", including the Prevent Breast Cancer organization and the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, according to the PA news agency. The Teenage Cancer Trust, of which Ferguson had been a patron for 35 years according to PA, also decided to end the collaboration.

"Fergie" accepted money from Epstein

The background to this is a report in The Sun newspaper, according to which the Duchess of York is said to have apologized "profoundly" to Epstein by email just weeks after publicly distancing herself from him and assuring him of her friendship. In the statement, Julia's House cited "correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein" as the reason for the decision.

According to the British news channel Sky News, a spokesperson for "Fergie" confirmed the "Sun" report. According to him, the 65-year-old merely wanted to avert a lawsuit from Epstein because she had linked him to child abuse in a newspaper interview.

Both Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson had a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. (archive picture) Bild: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

"In an interview with the Evening Standard newspaper in 2011, "Fergie" admitted to having accepted 15,000 pounds (currently around 16,000 francs) from Epstein and regretted the relationship.

"I abhor paedophilia and any abuse of children," she said at the time and was remorseful. "As soon as I can, I will pay back the money and never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein again", "Fergie" continued. But that was apparently quickly forgotten.

The Epstein affair is also haunting US President Trump

Epstein, who once moved in the highest circles, ran an abuse ring that victimized dozens of young women and girls. The brother of King Charles III (76), Prince Andrew, lost his place in the inner circle of royalty due to his friendship with Epstein.

One of the victims accused him of having abused her several times when she was a minor. The 65-year-old always denied the allegations. A lawsuit ended in a settlement. Nevertheless, Andrew lost his role as an official representative of the royal family, military ranks and patronage.

Just a few days ago, Prime Minister Keir Starmer recalled his ambassador to Washington because he had also cultivated close relations with Epstein. US President Donald Trump was also once on friendly terms with the businessman. He denies having any knowledge of the machinations of his former acquaintance.