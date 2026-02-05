WEF CEO Borge Brende must explain himself. KEYSTONE

New documents from the Epstein Files have put the CEO of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende, in need of an explanation. Internal messages and joint meetings with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contradict earlier statements.

Brende had initially denied the contact, but now admits to meetings and messages.

Klaus Schwab sharply contradicts Brende's account; the WEF is having the case investigated externally. Show more

The Epstein files now also put WEF CEO Børge Brende in need of an explanation. Newly published files document at least three dinners between Børge Brende and Jeffrey Epstein in New York as well as 27 messages exchanged between 2018 and 2019. The emails and chats speak of a familiar tone; among other things, Brende described Epstein as a "brilliant host", asBlickreported on Thursday.

The contacts took place during Brende's time as President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, based in Cologny near Geneva. At the time, Epstein had already been convicted of sexual offenses since 2008.

As recently as November, Brende told the Norwegian newspaper "Aftenposten" that he had had no contact with Epstein and had never asked for a meeting. Following the publication of the new documents, Brende admitted that this statement was "incorrect". He had "understood the question at the time differently" and regretted not having checked Epstein's background more closely.

Schwab contradicts Brende's account

Brende has since told Norwegian media that he knew nothing of Epstein's crimes and deeply regrets the meetings.

According to a report in the NZZ, Brende stated in an internal letter to the WEF Foundation Board that he had informed the Forum's management after the charges against Epstein became known in 2019. This refers to Klaus Schwab.

Schwab vehemently contradicts this account. The WEF founder told Blick that he had never been informed about Brende's contacts with Epstein - neither verbally nor in writing. He had "never approved" of such behavior and had also informed the WEF management and the Swiss Federal Supervisory Board for Foundations. Schwab reserves the right to take legal action should Brende's statements be disseminated.

In the meantime, the WEF has announced an independent external review. Neither the Forum nor Brende wished to comment further while this is ongoing. Among other things, the investigation should clarify whether Schwab was actually informed and whether internal compliance rules were violated.

In Norway, the first voices are calling for consequences. Liberal party leader Guri Melby told the "Nyhetsblikk" portal that Brende's handling of the revelations raises fundamental questions about his credibility. He must examine whether he is still viable as WEF President.