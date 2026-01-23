Former Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has lamented his country's political decline and plans to step back from active politics for the time being.

He announced the dissolution of his opposition “Future Party,” which he had founded in 2019 after breaking with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He will withdraw from party politics and dissolve his party so as not to be part of the “tainted political climate,” Davutoglu wrote in a statement shared on X on Wednesday evening.

Davutoglu is a former ally of Erdogan. He served as Turkey’s prime minister from 2014 to 2016 and, prior to that, as foreign minister. He founded the small opposition party “Future” after leaving the Islamist-conservative ruling party, the AKP, in 2019, but has had little success.

Sharp Criticism and Calls for Democracy

Davutoglu also launched into a sweeping critique of the state of the country and its politics. While there are more college graduates in the country than before, he wrote, the ability to think freely and employment opportunities have not kept pace.

Referring to allegations of corruption against politicians, he explained that this did not affect only individual political camps, but that the decline had engulfed the entire political system. Davutoglu called for an independent judicial system, democratization, and a return to a parliamentary system in Turkey. Since 2018, Turkey has had a presidential system granting President Erdogan far-reaching powers.