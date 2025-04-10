Sergio Ermotti has been CEO of UBS since April 2023. In 2024 he earned 14.9 million francs. (archive picture) sda

UBS is in the crossfire of criticism. The background to this is the high remuneration of CEO Sergio Ermotti. blue News is ticking the shareholders' meeting live from Lucerne.

Sven Ziegler

Sergio Ermotti earned CHF 14.9 million last year.

His salary should provide plenty to talk about at the Annual General Meeting.

blue News tickers the Annual General Meeting live. Show more

9.44 a.m. Protests in the run-up Climate activists protest outside the Lucerne Exhibition Center. Klima-Alianz Schweiz An alliance of climate and human rights organizations is protesting today outside the venue of the UBS Annual General Meeting, Messe Luzern. However, the protest is not about Ermotti's salary, but about the planned construction of two new gas-fired power plants by the company San Miguel. According to the activists, UBS is one of the world's largest investors in San Miguel's power plant division.

9.30 a.m. A warm welcome Sergio Ermotti's salary is likely to be the main topic of discussion at today's UBS Annual General Meeting. The CEO will receive 14.9 million for the past year. Politicians were shocked by the amount of the salary in advance. Show more

In 2024, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti received remuneration of CHF 14.9 million. This is slightly more than in the previous year, but less than some had expected. There had been talk of over 20 million in advance.

Nevertheless, the high remuneration is causing criticism. The shareholder association Ethos is recommending that shareholders reject the remuneration, the share buyback program and the sustainability report.

"The remuneration of UBS's executive bodies is too high compared to European financial institutions." Ethos recognizes that the bank has not further increased the remuneration of CEO Sergio Ermotti for 2024 compared to 2023. Nevertheless, the salary remains one of the highest in Switzerland and Europe.

Another criticism is that the variable remuneration of members of the Executive Board can amount to a maximum of seven times the basic salary. This potentially leads to excessive remuneration. "Such high payments and the very high leverage for variable remuneration can encourage excessive risk-taking, as the financial crisis of 2008 or the recent collapse of Credit Suisse have shown", Ethos Director Vincent Kaufmann is quoted as saying in the press release. This is not in the interests of long-term shareholders.

What are the reactions at the Annual General Meeting? blue News is on site at Messe Luzern and is providing live tickers.