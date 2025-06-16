The solar corona can be seen in one of the first images from the ESA mission "Proba-3" with Swiss participation. Keystone

The European Space Agency Esa has published the first images of an artificial solar eclipse. The images from the "Proba-3" mission, in which Switzerland is also involved, show what is known as the solar corona.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The solar corona is the sun's outer atmosphere. It is only visible during a solar eclipse, as it is otherwise outshone by the bright light of the sun.

During the Proba-3 mission, such a solar eclipse was artificially created using two satellites. The two satellites flew in March in a precise formation so that one of the satellites blocked the sunlight and cast a shadow about eight centimetres wide on the second satellite 150 meters away.

On one image it appears in violet, on another as the human eye would perceive it through a green filter during a real solar eclipse.

With the data on the solar corona, researchers hope to learn more about space weather, coronal mass ejections and solar storms, which can affect satellites and also have an impact on communications on Earth.

Davos flies along

Also on board the probe is an instrument that was developed and built at the Physikalisch-Meteorologisches Observatorium (PMOD/WRC) in Davos GR. The measuring instrument called "Dara", which weighs around three kilograms, measures how strongly the sun shines - in other words, exactly how much solar energy hits the Earth's atmosphere.

"The Earth's global temperature depends on the radiation balance at the edge of the atmosphere. In other words, how much energy hits the atmosphere and how much energy is emitted again," explained "Dara" project manager Silvio Koller to the Keystone-SDA news agency before the launch. This is why an accurate measurement of the incoming solar radiation is "extremely important".

According to Koller, current space measurements show, for example, that the global rise in temperature cannot currently be explained by increased solar radiation. "Dara" should help to ensure a continuous series of measurements of solar radiation.