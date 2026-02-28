A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Geneva on Friday evening. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler

A short escape ends fatally: seconds decide between life and death at a Geneva intersection. Questions remain - and a first road fatality on Geneva's roads in the new year.

A motorcyclist flees a police checkpoint in Geneva and suffers a fatal accident.

The man collides with a car at a junction and dies at the scene.

The public prosecutor's office is investigating the circumstances of the incident. Show more

A motorcyclist died in an accident in Geneva on Friday evening. The man had previously fled from a police checkpoint and collided with a car at a junction.

The accident occurred shortly after 7.20 p.m. on Friday evening, as reported by the Geneva cantonal police on Saturday. A patrol wanted to check the motorcyclist in a parking lot on the Route de Vessy. During the check, the man fled on his motorcycle.

He collided with a car at a junction. The motorcyclist crashed into the front right side of the car with his front wheel. The man, who was born in 1977, crashed and died at the scene of the accident despite being treated by the emergency services. The two female occupants of the car were uninjured.

The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident. According to the police, this is the first fatality on the roads of Geneva in 2026.