Police chase escaped pig Escaped boar paralyzes the A13 freeway near Chur

SDA

27.12.2025 - 15:26

The boar paralyzed the A13 motorway near Chur on Saturday morning.
Bild: Keystone

A pig paralyzed the freeway in Chur on Saturday. The boar "got out" of a trailer on the A13, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Saturday.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2025, 16:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An escaped pig caused chaos on the A13 near Chur.
  • The boar had escaped from a trailer.
  • The cantonal police had to close the highway and catch the reluctant animal.
Show more

"There's a pig on the highway near Chur": This report was received shortly before 10.00 a.m., the police announced on Facebook.

The animal was caught somewhat reluctantly. After a 20-minute closure, the highway was reopened to traffic.

The boar was a little dazed, but otherwise in good health, it added. It was loaded back into the trailer and continued its journey.