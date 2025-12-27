A pig paralyzed the freeway in Chur on Saturday. The boar "got out" of a trailer on the A13, as reported by the Graubünden cantonal police on Saturday.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- An escaped pig caused chaos on the A13 near Chur.
- The boar had escaped from a trailer.
- The cantonal police had to close the highway and catch the reluctant animal.
"There's a pig on the highway near Chur": This report was received shortly before 10.00 a.m., the police announced on Facebook.
The animal was caught somewhat reluctantly. After a 20-minute closure, the highway was reopened to traffic.
The boar was a little dazed, but otherwise in good health, it added. It was loaded back into the trailer and continued its journey.