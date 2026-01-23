A Canadian citizen of Chinese descent must remain in pretrial detention for the time being on suspicion of espionage against NATO. The Belgian public prosecutor's office announced that the competent court had made this decision.

According to reports, the suspect completed an internship at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium. She was arrested last week: The woman is suspected of spying on behalf of a third country and of participating in a criminal organization. Her workplace and her apartment were searched. The suspect had previously come to the attention of SHAPE’s security services.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the defendant may now appeal the decision. Otherwise, she will generally be required to appear in court once a month for the first three months, after which there will be a review every two months. The defendant may file another appeal against any decision by the competent chamber, subject to the conditions provided for by law.